Police Incidents/Arrests

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 29

Intoxicated Person: At 12:42 a.m., officers responded to 841 Pin Oak Place in reference to Chrystal Shadley acting erratically. Officers located Shadley a short distance from the residence. She was “claiming to be Jesus” and appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. She was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct.

Suspicious Person: At 4:53 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Sycamore Street in reference to a male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle possibly overdosing on drugs. Officers arrived and located William Z. Wolfe passed out. Wolfe was awakened and gave officers indications that he was under the influence of drugs. Wolfe was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct and inducing panic.

Theft: At 7:32 p.m., officers responded to 2100 Columbus Ave. (Family Farm & Home) in reference to a theft complaint. Officers stopped a vehicle departing the area and identified the theft suspect as Jess Colegrove. Colegrove was arrested for theft. During the investigation, Colegrove was also found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle used to administer illegal drugs. He was additionally charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument.

Trespassing: At 9:27 p.m., officers responded to 430 Second St. in reference to a trespassing complaint. The resident was incarcerated at the time at the Fayette County Jail, and neighbors reported subjects inside his residence, possibly without the resident’s permission. The resident, Randy Ruth, advised that nobody should be inside his apartment and allowed officers to enter his residence. Officers located Stephen L. Wilson and Brandi Sutton inside the apartment. Both were arrested for trespassing.

Drug Charges/Carrying a Concealed Weapon: At 12:11 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 800 block of Maple Street. The driver, Megen Wise, was a suspended driver and was cited for the violation. During a vehicle inventory, hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. Two large knives were located within reach of the driver. Wise was arrested and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying concealed weapons.