Christmas Parade draws large crowd

A classic 1940’s car representing the U.S. Army Air Corps at the downtown Washington C.H. Christmas Parade.

Members of the Washington Blue Lion Marching Band.

Boy Scout Troop 5112.

A little girl receives a candy cane.

This dog has the holiday spirit riding with the Fayette County Humane Society.

Larry Fitch, principal of the Fayette Christian School.

Fayette County Dragons were on hand.

First responders are a vital part of our community.

This girl spots a child in need of some candy.

These young ladies were representing Greenfield.

Harry Wright announces the entries in the 2019 Christmas Parade. Wright said this would be his last year as the master of ceremonies of the parade.

This little girl cruised the parade route in her own car.

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth waves to the crowd in the Christmas Parade.

The Fayette County Engineers were represented at the parade.

This horse and carriage made for an old-timey holiday scene.

Youngsters and folks of all ages enjoyed a horse-drawn ride around downtown prior to the parade.

Washington cheerleaders brought cheer to the parade route.

Little children enjoyed riding in the parade.

Washington High School wrestling coach Louis Reid waves to the crowd. Also pictured is assistant coach Trevor Mustain.

Miami Trace Middle School cheerleaders.

Various queens from the Fayette County Fair braved the first of December chill.

Washington High School Principal Tracy Rose, at right, along with Assistant Principal Beth Day, Washington football coach Chuck Williamson and Greg Phipps of Washington City Schools (pictured right to left).

The 2019 Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Bob Estle (passenger seat of van) took time to pose with his family. Pictured (L to R): Abby Blanchard (great granddaughter), Haleigh Blanchard (great granddaughter), Teri Knisley (daughter), Nick Blanchard (great grandson), and Lauren Bivens (great granddaughter).

Victoria Waits, Scarecrow Queen.

Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit and Queen’s Attendant Tori Evans.

Youngsters enjoy being part of the 2019 parade through downtown Washington C.H.