FCDJFS enters into three contracts

In a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, three contracts were approved in relation to the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) at the request of FCDJFS Director Faye Williamson.

All three contracts are for placements and related services for children who are in the care and custody of the agency. The effective terms for all three contracts are Jan. 1 of 2020 through Dec. 31 of 2020.

One contract is with Marie’s House of Hope, the second is with the National Youth Advocate Program and the third is with the Department of Mental Health-Eastway Corporation.

There was a recent bid for Medicaid transportation services through the FCDJFS. Two were received. One was from 3C Cab Company for $1.45 per loaded mile and the second was from Community Action Commission for $2.60 per mile. The two bids were set aside for further review and recommendation.

During the recent Fayette County Land Bank meeting, a balance of $86,596.55 was reported by treasurer Susan Dunn. Part of that balance includes a reimbursement from OPHA for $11,953.46. The last date for bills to be submitted to the Land Bank for the year is Dec. 19.

The following property updates were given: 929 Broadway St. to be transferred to the Land Bank, 406/408 Main St. has been offered for sale to adjacent property owner (Tammy Mayer) for $700 with a closing to follow soon.

Property at 29 Market St., 61 Biddle Blvd. and 80 Biddle Blvd. is to be transferred to the Village of Bloomingburg once transfer to the Land Bank has been completed. The Village of Bloomingburg has reimbursed expenses due to the Land Bank.

Sealed bids for the sale of 1217, 1219, 1223 and 1225 S. Hinde St. as well as 1233 S. Main St. were received from JL Bishop Co., Heather Williams, Bill Davis and Superior Remodeling. Those five properties were awarded to the JL Bishop Co.

The following properties are being considered for foreclosure through the Board of Revisions: 833 Millwood Ave., 824 John St., 1031 Lakeview Ave., 104 E. Paint St., 1228 E. Paint St., 229 Green St.

The next Fayette County Land Bank meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at 10:30 a.m. in the fourth floor conference room of the County Administration Building.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

