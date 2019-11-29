Sword wins Write-in Red Essay contest

Hallie Sword was selected as the Miami Trace Middle School winner of the Write-in Red Essay Contest for the 2019 Red Ribbon Week. She was awarded a $100 prize by Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board for her winning essay, “A Future Full of Hopes and Dreams.” Standing with Hallie is MTMS Principal Mr. Jason Binegar and her English Language Arts teacher, Mrs. Courtney Donson.

Hallie Sword was selected as the Miami Trace Middle School winner of the Write-in Red Essay Contest for the 2019 Red Ribbon Week. She was awarded a $100 prize by Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board for her winning essay, “A Future Full of Hopes and Dreams.” Standing with Hallie is MTMS Principal Mr. Jason Binegar and her English Language Arts teacher, Mrs. Courtney Donson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_IMG_0657.jpg Hallie Sword was selected as the Miami Trace Middle School winner of the Write-in Red Essay Contest for the 2019 Red Ribbon Week. She was awarded a $100 prize by Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board for her winning essay, “A Future Full of Hopes and Dreams.” Standing with Hallie is MTMS Principal Mr. Jason Binegar and her English Language Arts teacher, Mrs. Courtney Donson. Courtesy photo