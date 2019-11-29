Keeping the peace on ‘Black Friday’

During “Black Friday,” which began at 6 p.m. at Walmart in Fayette County on Thursday night, several peace officers were located throughout the store to assist the locals out shopping. Washington C.H. Police Department Patrolmen Jonathan Sever was stationed at the entrance nearest Subway restaurant and reported that the sale started off well.

