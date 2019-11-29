‘Black Friday’ at WCH Walmart

During the beginning of the “Black Friday” sales event at the local Walmart, which started at 6 p.m. on Thursday, staff had free snacks, apple juice and Keurig drinks set up for customers. Along with the free treats were promo codes to stream a free movie on Vudu.

The parking lot was full and so were the store aisles as customers with carts, totes and sacks searched for various items. Many of those customers displayed decent manners and polite attitudes toward their fellow shoppers as they apologized when running into someone and thanked people for letting them through the crowd.

Sales were set up in the center of all main aisles with $5 pillows being one of the main items in every aisle. Several customers were seen carrying or stocking their cart with said pillows.