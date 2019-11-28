WCH Rotary donates to Big Blue Bus

The Washington Court House (WCH) Rotary Club and the Rotary International District 6670 recently awarded a $2,000 grant to Washington Court House City Schools to fund fuel purchases for the Big Blue Bus.

“We’re thankful for Rotary and their support through this grant,” said Tom Bailey, Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent, “because the Big Blue Bus operates without any cost to the local taxpayers, private funding is essential to making this program possible. Last summer, the Big Blue Bus served 20,796 free meals to children ages 0 to 18 throughout our community. With this generous Rotary grant, we look forward to surpassing that number in summer 2020 across Fayette County.”

The WCH Rotary is a local service organization and the Rotary mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

“We appreciate District 6670 assisting us in awarding this grant and look forward to the lives touched and impact made through the Big Blue Bus,” said club president Whitney Gentry.

Throughout the year the WCH Rotary coordinates the Little League Fish Fry, hosts a lemon shakeup stand at the Scarecrow Festival and conducts other fundraisers and service projects. Proceeds from the various fundraisers are dispersed to various charitable causes and organizations.

To find out more about the WCH Rotary club or how to be involved, contact Gentry at 740-333-2710.

Members of the Washington Court House Rotary Club with the Big Blue Bus.