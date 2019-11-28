Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 2-6 is as follows:

MONDAY

Grilled chicken sandwich, broccoli casserole, glazed carrots, cinnamon applesauce

TUESDAY

Chipped beef gravy, mashed potatoes, biscuit, seasoned vegetables, vanilla wafers, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potato casserole, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice

THURSDAY

Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, warm garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit

FRIDAY

Oven fried leg quarters, mashed potatoes & gravy, creamed corn, fruit/unfrosted cake

The activity list for the week of Dec. 2-6 is as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball

12:30 p.m. SERO meeting

TUESDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCHD

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

10 a.m. Exercise

10 a.m. Caregivers support meeting

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch