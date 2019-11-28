Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 2-6 is as follows:
MONDAY
Grilled chicken sandwich, broccoli casserole, glazed carrots, cinnamon applesauce
TUESDAY
Chipped beef gravy, mashed potatoes, biscuit, seasoned vegetables, vanilla wafers, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potato casserole, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice
THURSDAY
Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, warm garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit
FRIDAY
Oven fried leg quarters, mashed potatoes & gravy, creamed corn, fruit/unfrosted cake
The activity list for the week of Dec. 2-6 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
12:30 p.m. SERO meeting
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCHD
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
10 a.m. Exercise
10 a.m. Caregivers support meeting
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch