Altrusans donate $3,000

At the mid-November program meeting of Altrusa International of Washington C.H., the community-service club distributed the bulk of the proceeds from October’s successful “Loving Spoonsful” fundraiser. First recipient of $1,500 was Cherry Hill Preschool, in the Washington C.H. City Schools system. Dr. Melissa Marsh, co-chair of the Loving Spoonsful Committee, invited the teacher and aide attending the dinner meeting to return next year with photos and stories to show Altrusans how the funds had been used. Pictured are (from left) Altrusan Teresa Persinger; Cherry Hill aide Tiara Leisure and preschool teacher Brandi Runnels; Altrusans Cathy White, Melissa Marsh and Gamma White.

Recipient of the second $1,500 raised by the tasting luncheon was the Meals on Wheels program of the Fayette County Commission on Aging. All nine years that “Loving Spoonsful” has thus far taken place, from 2011 through 2019, the local COA has provided a comfortable venue for the luncheon, and its senior nutrition program has been a consistent beneficiary of the Altrusans’ hard work. Pictured are (front row, from left) Altrusans Sara Creamer and Loving Spoonsful Committee co-chair Shelia Johnson; Jowanna Hood from the COA; Altrusan Judy Levernier; (back row, from left) Altrusan Nancy Mowery; Lori Bach from the COA; and Altrusan Glenna Parsley.

Tom Bailey, Superintendent of the Washington C.H. City Schools, presented the program at this mid-November Altrusa meeting, speaking with passion about the “Big Blue Bus” that, at no cost to the district, served nearly 21,000 meals this summer in the city and Jeffersonville. Any Fayette County child up to age 18 could receive a free sack lunch at the most convenient bus stop. Educational and fun activities were also available much of the summer. Bailey invited interested Altrusans to attend a “participation meeting” to plan for 2020, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the schools’ district office on Highland Avenue. Shown presenting a speaker’s donation to Mr. Bailey are Altrusan President Elaine Crutcher and Vice-President Debra Grover.