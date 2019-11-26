Celebrating Thanksgiving at Miami Trace Elementary

Ms. Angy Trents’ class was one of many at Miami Trace Elementary holding small Thanksgiving celebrations as a group. Ms. Trents’ students made hats and also made a mix of foods for them to enjoy.
Many halls at the elementary school featured handmade crafts for Thanksgiving.
Mrs. Rachel Sollars’ class took time to explain why they were thankful before enjoying a “feast.”
Ms. Angy Trents’ class was one of many at Miami Trace Elementary holding small Thanksgiving celebrations as a group. Ms. Trents’ students made hats and also made a mix of foods for them to enjoy.
Many halls at the elementary school featured handmade crafts for Thanksgiving.
Mrs. Rachel Sollars’ class took time to explain why they were thankful before enjoying a “feast.”