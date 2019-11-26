Posted on by

Celebrating Thanksgiving at Miami Trace Elementary


Ms. Angy Trents’ class was one of many at Miami Trace Elementary holding small Thanksgiving celebrations as a group. Ms. Trents’ students made hats and also made a mix of foods for them to enjoy.

Ms. Angy Trents’ class was one of many at Miami Trace Elementary holding small Thanksgiving celebrations as a group. Ms. Trents’ students made hats and also made a mix of foods for them to enjoy.


Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

Many halls at the elementary school featured handmade crafts for Thanksgiving.


Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

Mrs. Rachel Sollars’ class took time to explain why they were thankful before enjoying a “feast.”


Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

Ms. Angy Trents’ class was one of many at Miami Trace Elementary holding small Thanksgiving celebrations as a group. Ms. Trents’ students made hats and also made a mix of foods for them to enjoy.

Many halls at the elementary school featured handmade crafts for Thanksgiving.

Mrs. Rachel Sollars’ class took time to explain why they were thankful before enjoying a “feast.”

Ms. Angy Trents’ class was one of many at Miami Trace Elementary holding small Thanksgiving celebrations as a group. Ms. Trents’ students made hats and also made a mix of foods for them to enjoy.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_AngyTrentsClassMadeMix.jpgMs. Angy Trents’ class was one of many at Miami Trace Elementary holding small Thanksgiving celebrations as a group. Ms. Trents’ students made hats and also made a mix of foods for them to enjoy. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

Many halls at the elementary school featured handmade crafts for Thanksgiving.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_IMG_9714.jpgMany halls at the elementary school featured handmade crafts for Thanksgiving. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

Mrs. Rachel Sollars’ class took time to explain why they were thankful before enjoying a “feast.”
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_RachelSollarsClass.jpgMrs. Rachel Sollars’ class took time to explain why they were thankful before enjoying a “feast.” Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos