Man accused of sexual imposition

A 41-year-old Washington C.H. man is being held in the Fayette County Jail after he allegedly groped a 22-year-old woman on Friday outside of a church.

Jason W.R. Gregory, of 1144 Campbell St., has been charged with sexual imposition, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, officers responded to First Presbyterian Church, 214 N. Hinde St. in Washington C.H., in response to a claim of sexual contact. Officers met with the alleged victim and a reported witness.

The victim told police she was standing outside the church when a man, later identified as Gregory, walked up to her and “asked for a smoke,” reports said. She claimed that Gregory began talking about women not wearing any bras, and during the conversation he grabbed her breast.

The victim, who police said was very emotional when describing the incident, reportedly did not know Gregory. The witness confirmed the victim’s story, according to reports.

The victim and witness described the male as bald and he was wearing a red Ohio State jacket. Officers then reportedly found Gregory inside the church.

After the victim said she wished to pursue charges, Gregory was arrested for sexual imposition. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail where he is being held on a $1,500 bond.

The charge was enhanced to a first-degree misdemeanor due to Gregory’s prior conviction of gross sexual imposition out of Franklin County Common Pleas Court. According to reports, Gregory was also on parole at the time of the incident.

