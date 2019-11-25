MT board highlights employees, PTO

The Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education (MT BOE) honored several employees and a support group during its recent meeting.

Every month the MT BOE highlights individuals or groups as part of its “Panther Spotlight.” This month, elementary school custodians Jeff Wiedenheft and Toni Fast, as well as the Miami Trace Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), represented by Heather Deskins, were recognized.

“The PTO is a wonderful support group for students and staff and we greatly appreciate the extra support they provide to our school,” Miami Trace Elementary School Principal Ryan Davis said. “In addition, we want to give a special thanks to our custodians Jeff and Toni and their crew for all the work they do in and to our building. It is hard to believe that it is going on 12 years old already. Their pride and dedication do not go unnoticed.”

Wiedenheft, Fast and Deskins all received a certificate for their efforts and took a photo with the board.

On the consent agenda, the board approved several requests. The first was from Miami Trace High School Principal Rob Enochs for fee collection for the annual Solo/Ensemble Contest coming in January. The second request was from Miami Trace Middle School Principal Jason Binegar to collect $20 per student to help cover a portion of the costume rental for the middle school musical.

Other contracts were also approved including with EZPay for online payments, Yellowbud productions for DJ services on Jan. 20, and with R and H Theatricals for musical rights to the high school musical.

On the regular agenda, the board reviewed a resolution and tax incentive compensation agreement. This agreement dealt with the granting of “an enterprise zone real property tax exemption involving McKesson.” They also discussed and approved the five-year forecast as well as the October financial reports. Administrators from around the district updated the board.

Finally — following an executive session — the board also approved a motion to settle a Bureau of Workers’ Compensation claim from Sarah Andersen up to $8,000 with the condition of a signed release of all claims from Andersen.

