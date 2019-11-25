Commissioners enter into $150,000 grant agreement

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, it was decided an agreement would be entered into with the State of Ohio, Department of Development for a $150,000 grant program.

That program began on Sept. 1 and will end on Oct. 31 of 2021. The proposed budget for the grant money lists the following: $51,300 for repaving alleys in the Village of Octa, $700 for the Fair Housing Program in administration, $6,000 for general administration, $70,000 for Jeffersonville waterline repair and $22,000 for a Milledgeville park shelter house.

In other business, a five-year lease agreement was entered into with Motorola Solutions, Inc. The purpose of the agreement is to have a dispatch system for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office provided. That system is to include a combination of hardware, software and services using eight operator positions. It also includes dispatch consoles and a four-year warranty maintenance agreement that started at year two.

A memorandum of understanding was entered into between the Board of Fayette County Commissioners and the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services. The memorandum is for the occupation and use of the Visitation and Exchange Center for 12 months which begins on Jan. 1 of next year.

Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to receive bids in the commissioners’ office on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. for the Robinson Road Sewer Improvement project. The engineer’s estimate for the project is $833,859. The beginning date is set for Jan. 3 with a completion date set for Sept. 1 of next year.

A contract was entered into with the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department for certain funds. Those funds includes the Nutritional Services Incentive Program (NSIP) and Senior Community Services Block Grant (SCSBG). The total funds available under the contract will be $115,710 unless modified by the COAAA and the contract period is from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of 2020.

The funds will be attributed as follows: $25,533 for congregate meals, $62,550 for home delivered meals, $6,546 for supportive services and $21,081 for transportation.

