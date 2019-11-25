Jefferson Chapter #300 named ‘outstanding’

The Jefferson Eastern Star Chapter #300 of Jeffersonville was named an “Outstanding Chapter” recently at the statewide meeting of the Grand Chapter of Ohio, Order of the Eastern Star, held in Sandusky.

The award recognizes chapter excellence in the areas of charity and community service, chapter social activities, performance of chapter officers, and communications.

Jefferson Chapter #300 was one of 38 Ohio Eastern Star Chapters to be named an “Outstanding Chapter” at the session. There are nearly 200 Eastern Star Chapters in Ohio. Award winners are selected by Ohio Eastern Star state officers and committee members who review reports submitted by the chapters.

Ohio’s statewide Eastern Star organization initiated the Chapter Excellence program in 2013. This is the sixth year that Jefferson Chapter #300 has received statewide recognition for its programs, activities, and overall excellence. The chapter has also previously received recognition for its ritualistic work.

The chapter’s charities include donating to local scholarships, Special Olympics, Christmas children’s programs, cancer projects, dyslexia centers, and hurricane relief efforts.

The awards were presented by Worthy Grand Matron Kelly Cholodewitsch, of Tiffin, and Worthy Grand Patron Dennis Lawson, of Brunswick, during ceremonies at the Kalahari Resort Conference Center. Kathy Krol, Worthy Matron of Jefferson Chapter #300 accepted the award on behalf of the chapter.

Jefferson Chapter #300 held its annual Installation of Officers on Oct. 15. Roberta Evans was installed as Worthy Matron, and Larry Mayer was installed as Worthy Patron.

Other officers installed were Betty Hoppes (Associate Matron), Mark Hoppes (Associate Patron), Ruth Barlett (Secretary), Helen Henson (Treasurer), Nicole Cook (Conductress), Susie Mayer (Associate Conductress), Larry Schriver (Chaplain), Beth Babb (Marshal), Kathy Krol (Organist), Jennifer Hines (Adah), Jacqui Montgomery (Ruth), Cathy Templin (Esther), Mimi Garringer (Martha), Susan Speck (Electa), Kathy Schriver (Warder), and Dale Mayer (Sentinel). Kay Richard of Heber Chapter #62 served as Installing Officer, and Milly Beth New of Waverly Chapter #99 served as Installing Marshal.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. The organization was created in the United States in the early 19th century to allow women to join with their Masonic relatives in promoting the values and charitable purposes that are such an important part of the Masonic fraternity. The organization is open to women, 18 years of age or older, who are related to Masons in good standing. Male members of the order must be Masons in good standing. For more information, please visit the OES Jefferson Chapter #300 Facebook page.

Jefferson Chapter #300 held its annual Installation of Officers on Oct. 15. Roberta Evans was installed as Worthy Matron, and Larry Mayer was installed as Worthy Patron. Other officers installed were Betty Hoppes (Associate Matron), Mark Hoppes (Associate Patron), Ruth Barlett (Secretary), Helen Henson (Treasurer), Nicole Cook (Conductress), Susie Mayer (Associate Conductress), Larry Schriver (Chaplain), Beth Babb (Marshal), Kathy Krol (Organist), Jennifer Hines (Adah), Jacqui Montgomery (Ruth), Cathy Templin (Esther), Mimi Garringer (Martha), Susan Speck (Electa), Kathy Schriver (Warder), and Dale Mayer (Sentinel). Kay Richard of Heber Chapter #62 served as Installing Officer, and Milly Beth New of Waverly Chapter #99 served as Installing Marshal. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_2019-2020-Jefferson-Chapter-300-Officers-1.jpg Jefferson Chapter #300 held its annual Installation of Officers on Oct. 15. Roberta Evans was installed as Worthy Matron, and Larry Mayer was installed as Worthy Patron. Other officers installed were Betty Hoppes (Associate Matron), Mark Hoppes (Associate Patron), Ruth Barlett (Secretary), Helen Henson (Treasurer), Nicole Cook (Conductress), Susie Mayer (Associate Conductress), Larry Schriver (Chaplain), Beth Babb (Marshal), Kathy Krol (Organist), Jennifer Hines (Adah), Jacqui Montgomery (Ruth), Cathy Templin (Esther), Mimi Garringer (Martha), Susan Speck (Electa), Kathy Schriver (Warder), and Dale Mayer (Sentinel). Kay Richard of Heber Chapter #62 served as Installing Officer, and Milly Beth New of Waverly Chapter #99 served as Installing Marshal. Courtesy photo