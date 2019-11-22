FCMH Gala to support Emergency Department

The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation is still selling tickets for the sixth-annual Gala scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

This year’s theme is “Casino Royale” and the $75 ticket will include dinner and gaming chips for a night at the casino where guests will have a chance to play several games including slot machines, roulette, blackjack, Texas hold ‘em, and craps. The evening also includes live and silent auctions and a prize raffle in which one lucky winner will take home a trip to Las Vegas.

“The Foundation looks forward to putting on this event every year, it’s a fun evening out on the town without having to go far from home, and the proceeds are put to use right here in the community,” said FCMH Foundation Director Whitney Gentry. “We invite anyone who is interested to join us at the Casino Royale Gala.”

Proceeds from the event are earmarked for the Let’s Work TogethER Emergency Department Renovation Campaign. The campaign formally kicked off in October with a goal of raising $3 million dollars for the internal renovation and exterior upgrades.

“The Emergency Department renovation project formally kicked off in October with a goal of three million dollars,” Gentry said. “Our staff works very hard every day to provide the best possible care to the community. We are at a point where we need more space to meet the patient volume. A new facility will increase privacy, comfort and safety. Our goal is to give the staff and the community the state-of-the-art facility they deserve.”

To purchase tickets, contact the FCMH Foundation office at 740-333-2710 or purchase tickets online at fcmh.org under the Foundation tab.

