Fayette Christian releases event schedule

The Fayette Christian School released a schedule recently about upcoming events.

According to Fayette Christian School Principal Larry Fitch, starting on Monday, Nov. 25, the pre-kindergarten class will be holding its Thanksgiving celebration at 10:30 a.m. They will be dressed as Native Americans and Pilgrims.

Then on Tuesday, Nov. 26, all Fayette Christian School students in both elementary and secondary will enjoy a Thanksgiving feast prepared and served by parents at noon and 1 p.m. At 2 p.m. the school will also hold its annual praise service as most of their students perform various Thanksgiving songs, skits and readings. There is also a time for sharing what they are thankful for.

Finally, Fitch said they will have Christmas programs on Dec. 6, Dec. 13, and Dec. 19. Each one is at 7 p.m. and is held in the gym at the school.

For more information contact the Fayette Christian School at (740) 335-7262.