‘An Unexpected Christmas’ coming to WCH

The Broadway Style Musical, “An Unexpected Christmas,” will be presented by Grace Community Music and Drama Team on Friday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave. in Washington C.H.

Friday will include a “Dinner Theater” for a cost of $1. Sunday at 10 a.m., no ticket will be needed for the Continental Breakfast. Sunday evening will be a beautiful “Dessert Theater” and a $1 ticket is needed. Please call the church office to purchase tickets for the Dinner on Friday or the Dessert on Sunday evening. All tickets must be prepaid and more information can be found by calling 740-333-5433. More details may also be found at the church website www.gracecommunity.net.

The story takes place in an airport where heartwarming characters are stranded on Christmas Eve. So much fun and lively entertainment that no one would want to miss the energetic Broadway style music and drama of the “Coffee Song!” Patrons will listen in on the everyday serious struggles as the characters grapple with upsetting life change and biblical truth.

Dr. Emily Johnson with her daughter, Mirabelle. Dr. Johnson plays the lead role of Paige and Mirabelle plays the role of daughter, Violet.