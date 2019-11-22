Fire chief speaks at Retired Teachers meeting

Washington C.H. Fire Chief Tim Downing was the guest speaker for the Oct. 3 meeting of the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association.

Chief Downing emphasized preventive measures we can all take including proper storage of flammable liquids and household chemicals, and proper use of extension cords. He also touched on general safety practices to prevent falls and the resulting injuries.

In the past, the organization has collected toy donations for Christmas to give to the Well at Sunnyside. Since it no longer operates, we will be making monetary contributions to the food pantry.

The annual Retirement Planning Seminar for educators nearing retirement was held Nov. 12. Representatives from ORTA and STRS were on hand to provide information.

A request was made for volunteers to help at the hospital gift shop.

The next meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 at Grace Methodist Church. The social hour will begin at 11 with lunch following at noon.

The annual Banana Express visitations to local nursing and retirement facilities will take place following the meeting. Appreciation for Christmas card donations for this event was shown.