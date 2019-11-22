Sex offender sentenced to prison

A Washington C.H. man who was found guilty of sexual battery was sentenced this week to four years in prison.

Also during his sentencing hearing in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Markus Baikov, 25, was classified as a Tier III sex offender — the most severe classification. Tier III offenders must register their residences with the sheriff every 90 days for the rest of their lives.

On Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 at his Post Road home, Baikov engaged in sexual conduct with the female victim at a time when Baikov knew that her “ability to appraise the nature of or control of her own conduct was substantially impaired,” according to the grand jury indictment.

The day after the incident, the victim went to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for a sexual assault exam. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) was also contacted, according to reports, and the victim reported that she was sexually assaulted by a known male.

FCSO deputies executed a search warrant at Baikov’s Post Road address and confiscated bed sheets and an air mattress. According to authorities, DNA results also confirmed that Baikov was the offender.

At the trial on Oct. 31, the victim testified but Baikov did not take the stand.

The maximum prison sentence Baikov could have received was five years. Weade said the state recommended prison time to Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard.

Baikov https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_Markus-Baikov-Booking-Photo-1.jpg Baikov

Washington C.H. man classified as Tier III sex offender

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.