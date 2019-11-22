Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 22

Dustin A. Guzior, 36, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office indictment.

Steven M. Miller, 35, at large, Xenia Police Department warrant.

Nov. 21

Dustin H. Kinder, 20, Jeffersonville, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Cathy A. Browning, 52, Piketon, possession of marijuana, obstructing, theft (first-degree misdemeanor), Hillsboro warrant.

Travis R. Cox, 36, 427 S. Fayette St., Adult Parole Authority warrant.