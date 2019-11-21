Scouts to host annual Senior Citizens Dinner

Jeffersonville Boy Scout Troop 67 is sponsoring the 41st-annual free Jefferson Township Senior Citizens Dinner.

This annual dinner will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Jeffersonville Lion’s Club (1 Railroad St. in Jeffersonville) at noon for all Jefferson Township senior citizens and their spouses.

Former Jeff Township seniors and their spouses are also invited. Call Glenn Rankin at (740) 948-2520 to make a reservation. Seniors new to the Jeff Township area are strongly encouraged to attend as well as seniors who have graduated from Jeffersonville School, and do not live in Jefferson Township.

Jeffersonville Mayor Bob Kinzer enjoyed last year’s senior dinner and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_76601325_426144984726264_3666781174514057216_n.jpg Jeffersonville Mayor Bob Kinzer enjoyed last year’s senior dinner and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Courtesy photo