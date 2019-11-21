Several local events happening this weekend

There will be several events happening this weekend in Fayette County for those interested.

Friday through Saturday will be the Miami Trace High School play production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.” Tickets are $5 at the door. The play is at 7 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Miami Trace High School.

On Saturday and Sunday, JLynn’s Photography is hosting a photography event to help raise funds for the “Daisy Troop.” For $25, there will be a 15-minute mini session with five images to be in an online photo gallery and a print release. Sign-ups are available through Facebook. Proceeds will go toward supplies, badges and uniforms for the new Daisy Troop.

On Saturday is a vendor/ craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 301 E. Market St. in Washington Court House. The fair is geared toward early Christmas shopping and will have Santa Claus visiting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A photographer will be present to take pictures for a fee.

Face painting will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fair along with a raffle table. Tickets for the raffle will be $1 each or six for $5. There will also be baked goods for sale.

Admission into the fair will be either $1 per person or a new toy. The proceeds from the admission, raffle and bake sale will go to the local “Toys for Tots” program.

“Fayette County Toys for Tots” has another opportunity to be involved this Saturday. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Fayette County EMS and Girl Scout toy drive will be happening at the Fayette County Emergency Medical Services, 115 E. Temple St.

The Toys for Tots Facebook page explains, “You don’t even have to get out of your car—just pull right through the garage.”

On Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the “Dinner of Hope,” which is being hosted by Second Chance Center of Hope at Crossroads Christian Church, 175 Halliday Way in Washington C.H. There will be dinner along with a Chinese, silent and pie auction.

Also at the dinner will be local musicians and two speakers. Spots at the dinner are limited and must be reserved. Tickets for adults are $12. Tickets for kids 10 and under are $7.

Do you have any special events upcoming? Let the R-H know and we may be able to preview it for the community.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_Union-fayette-graphic-2.jpg