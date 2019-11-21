Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 21

John M. Shiltz II, 30, at large, assault.

Nov. 20

Rhianne L. Saltz, 18, Sabina, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Nov. 19

Travis R. Knaub, 23, 1556 Dennis St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Derrick A. Burbridge, 27, 402 Clyburn Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Tython S. Hodge, 41, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Michael W. McCullough, 36, 1131 Washington Ave., license forfeiture.

Timothy S. Weed, 30, Chillicothe, CCW (first-degree misdemeanor), improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle, no operator’s license.

Thomas A. Massie, 58, 432 Sixth St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).