WC student Rinehart named member of Young Agricultural Professionals

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation has named the newest members of its Young Agricultural Professionals Committee: Kameron Rinehart of Jeffersonville, Megan and Tyrone Brannon of Stone Creek, Jess and Adam Campbell of Waynesville and Hannah Jarvis of Homeworth.

The committee develops and directs programming, activities and contests for Ohio Farm Bureau’s program for young adults who are interested in improving the business of agriculture, learning new ideas and developing leadership skills.

Rinehart is a former Ohio FFA state officer and is currently a senior at Wilmington College majoring in agriculture business and leadership. He, along with his family, also raise cattle, hogs and goats in Fayette County.

The Brannons of Tuscarawas County have egg laying hens, they pasture poultry, raise produce and herbs and specialize in microgreens. Off the farm, Tyrone works as a commercial applicator, soil sampler and farm diesel mechanic. Megan teaches undergraduate educational technology at Kent State University.

The Campbells own and operate Carroll Creek Farms, a 90-acre farm situated in northern Warren County where they produce and direct market grass fed beef and lamb, pastured poultry and heritage breed pork. Jess is an associate vice president, swine specialist with Farm Credit Mid-America.

Jarvis, from Columbiana County, is currently a second-year veterinary student at The Ohio State University and received her bachelor’s degree from Ohio State in 2018. She owns an award-winning cattle operation that she and her family manage.

The young leaders will help host the Young Ag Professionals Winter Leadership Experience conference Jan. 31 – Feb. 1 at the Hyatt Regency Columbus. The annual event features networking opportunities with young agriculturalists from across the state and educational sessions on small business planning, emerging ag careers, local foods, consumer communication, social media and many others. To learn more about the conference and the Young Ag Professionals program, visit experienceyap.com.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ofbf.org.

