Keller honored for 25 years at WCHCS

The Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Board of Education honored Beth Keller on Monday who will be retiring this December from the district.

Keller — who began as a fourth grade teacher at Eastside Elementary School within WCHCS — has served the district for 25 years. With a masters degree in “Educational Technology Library Sciences,” her official title was library director for WCHCS. She took on this role after she started, and at the time managed all libraries at the four elementary schools (Eastside, Rose Avenue, Cherry Hill and Belle Aire), the Sunnyside Kindergarten and the Washington Middle School.

About 10 years ago when the district began to move into the new buildings, Keller oversaw the libraries and has continued to serve primarily at Belle Aire since then. Keller’s last day will be on Monday, Dec. 2.

“For dedicating your life to the life and science of teaching, for practicing your profession with compassion and dignity, and for nurturing the spirit of growth and achievement in the lives of many children, on behalf of the Washington Court House City Schools we honor you and we thank you,” Bailey said on Monday during the board meeting.

Members of the board echoed these sentiments during the presentation.

The board on Monday also took the opportunity to discuss and announce potential meeting dates for 2020. According to the board, next year’s meetings will be held (all are on Mondays) Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14, 2020. All meetings will be held at the district office, 306 Highland Ave., at 7 p.m. unless a change is announced in advance. Upon request to the superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodation for a disabled person to be able to participate.

Also on Monday, the board approved of three resignations as well as one non-acceptance of contract. Additionally, the board approved employment for various positions including Saturday School monitor, van drivers and an educational aide, as well as eight substitute teachers. They also approved three athletic supplemental contracts that were rescinded, five that were granted and a request for the wrestling team at the Washington High School for overnight stays as part of various meets throughout the season. Finally, director of marketing and communication, Trevor Patton, shared a summary of the 1 percent income tax levy results to the board.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

