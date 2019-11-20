Official election results certified by board

The Fayette County Board of Elections certified the results from the Nov. 5 general election on Tuesday and they show that out of 15,981 registered voters in Fayette County, 4,210 cast official ballots.

That means voter turn out was 26.34 percent. Of those 4,210 ballots, there were 3,387 cast on Election Day, 572 cast absentee in office, 208 cast absentee by mail and 43 cast provisionally.

The results from the various races and issues are below:

There were three to elect for Washington Court House City Council with five running for the seats. Those running were Jim Blair, Jim Chrisman, Jason Gilmore, Kathie Oesterle and Kendra Redd-Hernandez. Blair, Chrisman and Redd-Hernandez were elected.

Blair received 23.58 percent of the votes at a total of 1,433. Of those votes, 252 were cast absentee in office, 53 absentee by mail and 16 provisionally.

Chrisman received 22.13 percent of the votes at a total of 1,345. Of those votes, 198 were cast absentee in office, 89 absentee by mail and 15 provisionally.

Gilmore received 14.38 percent of the votes at a total of 874. Of those votes, 134 were cast absentee in office, 51 absentee by mail and 12 provisionally.

Oesterle received 17.82 percent of the vote at a total of 1,083. Of those votes, 163 were cast absentee in office, 74 absentee by mail and 10 provisionally.

Redd-Hernandez received 22.10 percent of the vote at a total of 1,343. Of those votes, 200 were cast absentee in office, 54 absentee by mail and 14 provisionally.

There was one to elect for the mayor of the village of Bloomingburg. Donald Fleak took 100 percent of the votes at 77 total, four of which were absentee.

There were two to elect to the village of Bloomingburg council. Christian Bennett received 49.26 percent of the votes at a total of 67, three of which were absentee. Maggie Copley received 46.32 percent of the votes at a total of 63, three of which were absentee and one provisional. Connie McDaniel was a write-in candidate that received 4.41 percent of the votes at a total of six.

There was one to elect for the mayor of the village of Jeffersonville. Bob Kinzer ran uncontested and therefore received 100 percent of the votes for a total of 83, five of which were absentee.

There were two to elect for the village of Jeffersonville council. Sue Burnside received 30.49 percent of the votes for a total of 50, Jacob Dawson received 21.34 percent for a total of 35, Mary Garringer received 32.32 percent for a total of 53 and Jill Grooms received 15.85 percent for a total of 26. Burnside and Dawson each had three cast absentee while Garringer and Grooms had four.

There was one to elect for mayor and two to elect for council in the village of Milledgeville. Ronald Anderson was the only person to run for mayor, and Richard Huff was the only person to run for council. Both received eight votes with one of those votes being absentee.

The village of New Holland had one to elect for mayor and two to elect for council. The person who was running for mayor withdrew, although the results show 16 votes. There were no valid petitions turned in for council.

There was one to elect for mayor and two to elect for council in the village of Octa. There were no valid petitions filed for mayor. Amanda Wickline and Mike Turner ran for council. Wickline received five votes while Turner received four.

There are 10 townships in Fayette County and each had one township fiscal officer and one township trustee to elect except for Concord Township.

Concord Township had one trustee, one fiscal officer and an unexpired term for a township trustee to elect. Each contender ran uncontested. William Bower received 76 votes for trustee, of which 16 were absentee. Bryan Cockerill received 82 votes for trustee (unexpired term), of which 17 were absentee. Bridget Sollars received 91 votes for fiscal officer, of which 21 were absentee.

No valid petitions were filed for Green Township trustee and fiscal officer.

Jasper Township had one person run for trustee, Richard Anders, and one person run for fiscal officer, Carol Langley. Anders received 82 votes, 14 of which were cast absentee. Langley received 83 votes, 15 of which were absentee.

Jefferson Township had one person run uncontested for trustee and one person run uncontested for fiscal officer. J. Chris Wright received 215 votes for trustee, 28 of which were cast absentee and one provisionally. Jomi Ward received 217 votes for fiscal officer, 29 of which were cast absentee and two provisionally.

Madison Township had one person run for trustee, David Dorn, and one person run for fiscal officer, Myron Miller. Dorn received 106 votes, seven of which were absentee. Miller received 100 votes, eight of which were absentee. Both received one provisional.

Marion Township had one person run for both trustee and fiscal officer. Jeff Speakman ran for trustee and received 110 votes, two of which were provisional. Kathy Brown ran for fiscal officer and received 113 votes, one of which was provisional. Of their votes, both received 12 absentees.

Paint Township had two run for both trustee, Donald Hutchens and Duane Matthews, and fiscal officer, Richard Barton and Tonya Fleak. Hutchens received 46.95 percent of the vote totaling 123 (10 were absentee) versus Matthews who received 53.05 percent totaling 139 (10 absentee). Barton received 53.82 percent of the vote totaling 141 (nine absentee) versus Fleak who received 46.18 percent totaling 121 (10 absentee).

Perry Township had one person run for trustee, Richard Wilson, and one person run for fiscal officer, Brenda Hughes. Wilson received 101 votes, five of which were absentee. Hughes received 107 votes, seven of which were absentee.

Union Township had one person run for trustee, Clyde Fyffe, but two run for fiscal officer, P.R. Marshall and Tom Rambo. Fyffe received 100 percent of the vote totaling 414, of which 72 were absentee and six provisional. Marshall received 38.72 percent totaling 175 (26 absentee, three provisional) versus Rambo who received 61.28 percent totaling 277 (54 absentee, two provisional).

Wayne Township had one person run for both trustee and fiscal officer. Running for trustee was David Batson who received 121 votes, 21 of which were absentee and one provisional. Running for fiscal officer was Cindy Seaton who received 114 votes, 17 of which were absentee and one provisional.

The following results are for various boards of education:

Two were to be elected for the Miami Trace Local School District Board of Education. Charlie Andrews received 1,288 votes (182 absentee, nine provisional). Bruce Kirkpatrick received 1,180 votes (163 absentee, seven provisional).

Three were to be three elected for the Washington Court House City School District Board of Education and five persons ran for the seats. Craig Copas received 22.92 percent totaling 1,333 (286 absentee, 17 provisional), Leah Foster received 17.17 percent totaling 999 (181 absentee, 16 provisional), Dennis Garrison received 24.14 percent totaling 1,404 (283 absentee, 16 provisional), Jennifer Lynch received 18.69 percent totaling 1,087 (238 absentee, 11 provisional) and Janelle Teeters Mead received 17.09 percent totaling 994 (195 absentee, 11 provisional).

A Union Township replacement five-year, 1 mill fire levy passed by 122 votes (288 for, 166 against).

The Washington Court House City Schools District new seven-years, 1 percent income tax levy failed by 32 votes (1,212 for, 1,244 against).

