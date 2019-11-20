WMS honors October Students of the Month

On Oct. 28, Washington Middle School honored its October Students of the Month. Students were treated to a “Pizza with the Principals” provided by Donatos and received a pennant from Qualitee Design. Students were chosen by their teachers for their outstanding efforts and examples they set for their peers. Teachers identified students based on improvement in effort, work ethic, kindness, and/or service to their school. Pictured from left to right: Maggi Wall, Ade Hines, Hunter Hinkley, Mikynzi Fields, Calvin Haines, Assistant Principal Brady Streitenberger, Jake Bashor, Principal Eric Wayne, Todd Ervin, Maggie Gilmore and Lilly Shaw.

