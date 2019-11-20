Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 18

Amanda C. Bradley, 31, 899 Lewis St., bench warrant – failure to appear, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Brooklyn A. Reeves, 18, 1014 S. Hinde St., speed 46/25.

Angel Navarette Gracian, 31, 561 Leesburg Ave., driving under suspension, child restraint.

Therron R.D. Freeman, 26, 333 W. Oak St., obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffery Dunaway, 29, 333 W. Oak St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant.

Tython S. Hodge, 41, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office – receiving stolen property.

Nov. 17

Kayla S. Valentine, 26, 724 Peabody Ave., possession of drug instruments, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Sarah A. Gargy, 38, Bloomingburg, tampering with evidence.

Cody Rueppel, 25, aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor).

Paul E. Houser, 28, Mt. Sterling, aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony), possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony), trafficking drugs (fifth-degree felony), tampering with evidence.

Nov. 16

Ian Ferrell, 23, 411 1/2 E. Market St., no operator’s license, leaving the scene.

Female, 15, Washington C.H., assault.