Barrera: Shooting victim threatened to kill shooter

A man who was shot and killed Monday in Willetsville is not believed to have been armed, but was threatening to kill the resident of a home he was trying to break into when he was shot, Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said Tuesday.

The sheriff said the names of those involved in the incident are not being released at this time because the investigation is still underway. He said the names may be released by Friday.

The two men are not believed to have known each other, the sheriff said.

The man who was trying to break into the home was killed by one shot to the chest from a 12-gauge shotgun, according to the sheriff. The deceased’s body was found in the front yard of the home he was trying to break into, just off the front porch, the sheriff said.

After officers had cleared the shooting scene Monday, Barrera said his office received report from a neighboring resident’s home saying that their residence had been broken into. Barrera said officers are investigating to see if there is any connection between the two incidents.

As previously reported, the sheriff said his office received a 911 transfer call at 10:39 a.m. Monday from Clinton County.

The caller said someone attempted to gain entry into his home in the 5000 block of SR 124 through the rear of the residence and was making threats. The suspect then came to the front of the residence, Barrera said, confronted the homeowner, and continued to make threats.

The sheriff said the caller said he shot the suspect.

The deceased was identified as a 29-year-old male.

Deputies and detectives from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, the Highland County coroner, the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, along with life squad personnel, responded to the scene.

The sheriff said the incident remains under investigation.

A Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation vehicle is shown Monday at the scene of a fatal shooting in Willetsville. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_Shooting-pic.jpg A Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation vehicle is shown Monday at the scene of a fatal shooting in Willetsville. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette