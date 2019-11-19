Washington Avenue project progresses

Paving work for the road construction on Washington Avenue was completed on Monday and concrete work began on Tuesday, according to Washington C.H. Assistant Service Director Gary Dean.

The paving completion is ahead of the last reported expectation date of Nov. 21. Now that paving has been completed, the sidewalks were the first of the concrete work to begin.

“It should take four to five days to do all the concrete work,” said Dean. “After that, the contractor will be backing the concrete up with dirt and getting ready to landscape it.”

On Wednesday, Dean explained, “They are coming in to put down permanent striping from Columbus Avenue all the way out to 753.”

A clean-up process will be completed and “then we’ll be waiting on streetlights,” said Dean. “Miami Valley Lighting is running behind but they are working on the project.”

The construction is an Ohio Department Of Transportation (ODOT) project that, according to the ODOT website, began in April and has an investment of $3,385,000. The strip of Washington Avenue that has been closed for the project is between Columbus Avenue and Stuckey Road.

Although the initial completion date for the project was in October, Dean explained in a previous article that the state pushed the completion date to November due to unforeseen setbacks.

A date for the road to reopen for traffic is undetermined at this time.

“We’re moving faster by not having traffic on it,” explained Dean.

Service director Ron Sockman said, “Everything that we’re doing right now—weather plays a big part in that. So, we say four or five days but, depending on weather, that could change.”

The project includes a new storm system, gutters, sidewalks, street and water main line along with driveway approaches for the residents.

