Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

November 5

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 220 Washington Square. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: the dry food containers located inside main kitchen area were found with an accumulation of soil/ food residue. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch. The dry food containers inside main kitchen area were not labeled. Containers holding food that were removed from the original package within establishment must be labeled. Several food containers were found stored stacked while wet. After cleaning and sanitizing, equipment and utensils must be air dried. The onion container was found cracked. Food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Stained ceiling tiles found throughout facility. The facility must be maintained in a state of good repair. Once the necessary repairs are complete, the tiles must be replaced. Knowledge and responsibility: the person in charge is not certified in food safety and several critical violations were present.

November 4

Frisch’s of WCH, INC. #19, 1830 Columbus Avenue. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: A few food containers located near walk-in freezer and in main kitchen area were found with food residue. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch. Several large food containers located on shelf near pie oven were found stored stacked while wet. After cleaning and sanitizing equipment, allow the equipment to air dry prior to stacking. The dish washer machine rinse temperature is too low, fluctuating between 100 degrees Fahrenheit and 170 degrees Fahrenheit. The rinse temperature must be at least 180 degrees Fahrenheit to sanitize dishes and equipment. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: walk-in freezer floor and shelves, walk-in cooler floor and shelves, storage room floor (especially under shelves), back food preparation area (hand sink, counters, dish shelves, microwave, floor, walls), main kitchen area (hand sink, counters, microwave, outside food equipment such as handles, floor, walls, doors). Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The employee operating the drive thru window and serving drinks has a productive cough. According to the person in charge, the employee just returned back to work after being ill and finishing antibiotics. It was recommended to designate the employee to work in the check out area only, no contact with food until cough is under control. Knowledge and responsibility: the person in charge displayed knowledge of critical control points and is certified in food safety however, critical violations were present.

November 1

Jack’s Burgers, 1619 State Route 22 NE. Pre-licensing inspection. Violations/ comments: milk was at 40 degrees Fahrenheit. All coolers were at their proper temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. A three-compartment sink is available for ware-washing and is provided with chemical sanitizer and test strips. Certification in food safety available. Operating satisfactory and okay to license.

October 31

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 342 West Court Street. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: several food containers and pans were found with food residue still. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Spoke to manager, Tiffany Unger, regarding the violation. The facility has until November 5 to fix their violation.

Bob Evans, 11477 Allen Road, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: all food contact surfaces observed are now clean to sight and touch and are all easily cleanable. The food preparation cooler is now reading at 39 degrees Fahrenheit. The mayonnaise was at 40 degrees Fahrenheit and so were the pancake batter and tomatoes. The cooler is safe to store perishable food items. Thank you.

October 28

Bob Evans, 11477 Allen Road, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: food contact surfaces such as the plates, bowls, drinking glasses and utensils were still found with food residue. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch to prevent contamination. The food containers observed were now stored properly allowing them to dry before stacking. One spatula was found not easily cleanable and management discarded the spatula immediately. All other containers were cleanable. The overall cleanliness of the facility has improved. Several food items inside of the center line preparation cooler were found above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Tomatoes (sliced) were found at 48 degrees Fahrenheit, raw eggs at 48 degrees Fahrenheit, mayonnaise at 44 degrees Fahrenheit. These items were discarded immediately. The cooler was reinspected after keeping the lid down and drawers completely shut. The cooler was now reading at 40 degrees It is recommended to keep all lids on the containers, drawers and table top filled and lid down during slow periods.