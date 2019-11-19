Local to perform in BalletMet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Fayette County resident, Hidy Kirkpatrick, is one of 190 students from the BalletMet Academy who will perform in one of central Ohio’s most beloved holiday traditions — BalletMet’s “The Nutcracker.”

The Nutcracker will be presented from Dec. 13 to 28 at the historic Ohio Theatre in Columbus. Additionally, BalletMet has created a special one-hour version of The Nutcracker entitled “My First Nutcracker” for young children and kids, and adults with sensory sensitivity.

The tale of the imaginative Clara, the nutcracker who turns into a prince, the Mouse King and the Sugarplum Fairy, features a large cast including BalletMet’s professional dancers from both its companies – BalletMet and BalletMet 2, along with 190 students – the largest class of students ever to perform in Nutcracker from the BalletMet Academy. Each performance will have more than 122 characters onstage – including academy students in the roles of pages, party children, mice, and soldiers performing alongside BalletMet’s renowned professionals.

More than 30,000 people came to see BalletMet’s Nutcracker in 2018.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, 12/13 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 12/14 – 1 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, 12/15 – 12 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, 12/19 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, 12/20 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 12/21 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 12/22 – 12 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Monday, 12/23 – 1 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 12/24 – 12 p.m.

Thursday, 12/26 (My First Nutcracker) – 11 a.m.

Thursday, 12/26 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, 12/27 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 12/28 – 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $29 to $93 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.) and online at ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

ABOUT BALLETMET

Renowned for its versatility and innovative repertory, BalletMet ranks among the nation’s 20 largest ballet companies.

Since its inception in 1978, BalletMet has made the commission and performance of new works a core organizational priority, with more than 150 World Premieres and hundreds of Company Premieres performed throughout its history. BalletMet stages 60 to 70 performances each year at home and on tour. In the past, the company toured 28 U.S. states and internationally to Russia, Poland, Egypt, Spain and Canada.

BalletMet’s Academy has also been recognized as an institution of local and national stature. It offers hundreds of classes to roughly 1,700 students, ages 3 to 95, each year. Students in its Intensive, Boys and Trainee Programs gain invaluable training and experience, including the opportunity to dance on stage alongside the company’s professional dancers.

BalletMet developed DanceReach, a series of educational and outreach programs serving nearly 30,000 people annually. The DanceReach program offers up to 60 scholarships each year to talented youth, many from minority and underserved groups, who could not otherwise participate in dance training.

For more information, visit www.BalletMet.org.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_The-Record-Herald.jpg Fayette County resident, Hidy Kirkpatrick, will perform in BalletMet's "The Nutcracker" at the Ohio Theatre. Courtesy photo