Bock snags first buck

Cathy Bock was hunting on her family’s farm and shot this eight point buck with her cross bow at daybreak Sunday morning, Nov. 17. She has been bow hunting for nine years now and although this is not her first deer it is her first buck. Needless to say she was very thrilled and excited! She has her dad to thank for teaching her everything she knows about hunting, and would like to thank her husband Troy, her daughter Katelyn, her mom and close family members for their love and support and who are her biggest fans!

