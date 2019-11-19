Carnegie Library Children’s Dept. honors veterans

Last week during preschool and toddler/baby story time at the Carnegie Public Library, we read stories, sang songs, and learned about our veterans as our heroes. The display of the white table in the Children’s Department also served as a visual for the children and adult patrons in remembrance of those who are/were missing in action and prisoners of war. The wall above the table is covered with the names of veterans that library patrons wanted to honor. With great affection, we thank the veterans of our community and beyond.

