Dean, Anderson to seek reelection

Fayette County Commissioners Dan Dean and Tony Anderson are running for reelection next year.

Their current terms end in January of 2021. They are currently taking signatures to finish out their petitions for the 2020 primary election, which are due in early December this year.

While both commissioners said they do not keep the petitions in their office as they are trying “not to mix political things with governmental things,” they do keep their petitions on them when outside the office.

The commissioners explained that because they are Republicans, only registered Republicans or Independents can sign their petitions — registered Democrats cannot.

Dean also said he is carrying a petition for Congressman Michael Turner—only Independents or Republicans who live within Turner’s district in Fayette County can sign his petition as well.

During a recent commissioners’ meeting, an agreement was entered into per the recommendation of Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The agreement would allow Fayette County prisoners to be housed in the Highland County Justice Center beginning on Jan. 1 of 2020.

The cost of housing the prisoners will be $55 per prisoner per day. Fayette County is also responsible for costs incurred from ambulance/life squad fees, hospital care and hospital services as well as a $25 fee payable to Highland County for medical escorts to and from the hospital emergency room.

In other news from the commissioners’ office, the director of Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services, Faye Williamson, was authorized to receive bids on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office in relation to Medicaid transportation services. The contract period is from Jan. 1 of 2020 through Dec. 31 of 2020.

Steve Luebbe, the county engineer, was authorized to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for an LPA federal project agreement. The total cost of the project is estimated at $651,400 and ODOT will provide 95 percent of the project cost up to $618,830 in state funds.

Interviews have been conducted recently to hire a maintenance and IT employee. Harold Skaggs’ position of Fayette County Zoning Inspector will also need to be replaced as Skaggs will be retiring.

