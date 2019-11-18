YMCA Family Night with Nike set for Saturday

The Fayette County Family YMCA and the Nike Ambassadors will be hosting a family night at the YMCA located on 100 Civic Drive in Washington Court House on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 6 until 8 p.m.

Nike employees from the local Tanger Outlets location will lead families in fun games and activities throughout the evening. YMCA members and non-members alike are invited to participate. A $3 per person entry will provide each family member with an evening of fun, pizza and refreshments.

Non-members attending the family night will have the opportunity to purchase a membership with no membership fees due until January. The membership must be purchased during the family night.

The Nike Community Ambassador program gives Nike store employees around the world the opportunity to share their love of sport with the next generation. By volunteering in local schools and their communities, Nike Community Ambassadors aren’t just getting kids playing and moving today, they’re inspiring them to be active for life.

This family night will give families an opportunity to get a sneak peak at some of the new facilities and programs that will soon be presented, with the addition of a new gymnasium with a batting/golf cage, multi-purpose room, and expanded free weight and functional fitness area in the wellness center. There will be information about new sports academies, small group training, nutrition programs, and group exercise programs that will be introduced when the expansion opens in early 2020.

The YMCA intends to hold monthly family nights throughout the winter and fall. This includes the Daddy-Daughter Dance to be held at the Y in February.

For further information on the family night or the YMCA, call 740-335-0477 or go to faycoymca.org.

The YMCA is a non-profit 501c3 organization that has served the community in the current facility since 2007 and at the YMCA Kid’s World of Learning at Sugar Creek since 2000. The YMCA provides scholarship assistance for those with documented inability to pay published fees so that they participate in programs and services that emphasize youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

