‘The Lion King’ screening to be held at Air Force Museum Theatre

DAYTON — The Air Force Museum Theatre continues the 2019 Hollywood Film Series with a screening of the 2019 adventure “The Lion King” on Nov. 24 at 4 p.m.

After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

All films are shown on the six-story giant screen in the Air Force Museum Theatre, located inside the National Museum of the U.S. Air ForceTM. Accompanied by amazing eight-channel surround sound, one of the largest screens in SW Ohio puts you at the center of the action in a way no ordinary theatre can.

This screening of The Lion King is part of the Air Force Museum Theatre’s Hollywood Film Series, which features new and classic Hollywood favorites on the fourth Sunday of every month. Cassano’s Pizza King returned as the series sponsor for 2019.

Ticket prices for these screenings are still only $5 per person. For tickets, go to https://www.afmuseum.com/attractions/upcoming-events or buy them in person at the Theatre.

Please be sure to check the Facebook page htttps://www.facebook.com/Air.Force.Museum.Foundation) and website (www.afmuseum.com/attractions) for updates and more information.

In addition to the Hollywood Film Series, the theatre’s daily schedule includes Aircraft Carrier 3D, D-Day: Normandy 1944 3D, Apollo 11: First Steps Edition 2D and Fighter Pilot: Operation Red Flag 3D. For more information, please visit www.afmuseum.com/attractions or call 937-656-4629.

About the Air Force Museum Theatre

The theatre is operated by the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., The Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., raises funds and awareness in support of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc. is a Section 501 (c)(3) private, non­profit organization. It is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components, and it has no government status. The use of the Roundel image in the Foundation’s logo is with the permission of the United States Air Force; endorsement by the Department of Defense or the United States Air Force in fundraising activities of the Foundation is not intended nor implied pursuant to DoDI 5535.12. For more information on the Air Force Museum Foundation, visit www.afmuseum.com.

About the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

The 2019 “The Lion King” will be screened at the Air Force Museum Theatre. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_LionKing.jpg The 2019 “The Lion King” will be screened at the Air Force Museum Theatre.