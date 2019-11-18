South Central Ohio gas prices inch up ahead of holiday week

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is two cents higher this week at $2.578 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Pump price volatility continues across the Great Lakes and Central States this week, with four states landing on the top 10 list of largest pump price changes in the country: Ohio (+9 cents), Michigan (-8 cents), Kentucky (-6 cents) and Indiana (+4 cents). However, most states in the region saw gas prices decrease by one to three cents. While Illinois ($2.65) carries the highest pump price average in the region, most state averages range from $2.35 – $2.55.

Gasoline stocks saw a build of nearly 400,000, driving inventory up to 46.9 million barrels. According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, this was the first regional increase since the end of September. Should stocks continue to increase – and at sizable amounts – motorists may see gas prices decline. However, with more than 55 million Americans expected to travel this Thanksgiving, the trend could fluctuate in the weeks ahead.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.578

Average price during the week of November 11, 2019 $2.551

Average price during the week of November 19, 2018 $2.406

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.663 Athens

$2.566 Chillicothe

$2.649 Columbiana

$2.575 East Liverpool

$2.548 Gallipolis

$2.514 Hillsboro

$2.428 Ironton

$2.575 Jackson

$2.546 Logan

$2.564 Marietta

$2.553 Portsmouth

$2.602 Steubenville

$2.698 Washington Court House

$2.614 Waverly

On the National Front

On the week, gas prices are mostly cheaper across the country thanks to an increase in supply amid robust demand. A small number of states saw pump prices decrease more than a dime, though the majority saw fluctuation of a few pennies. Today’s national average of $2.59 is two cents cheaper than last week.

The downward trend may be disrupted by the Thanksgiving holiday. With nearly 49.3 million Americans expected to travel by car for the holiday, gas prices may start to fluctuate by the end of this week.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased by 95 cents to settle at $57.72. Crude prices increased last week due to increased optimism that China and the U.S. – the world’s two largest crude consumers – are continuing to resolve ongoing trade tensions that sparked market fears that global crude demand would suffer as a result of increased tariffs between both countries.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 78 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.