Three patrons assaulted at Walmart

A 40-year-old Cincinnati man is being held in the Fayette County Jail after he allegedly assaulted three Walmart patrons without any provocation and for unknown reasons.

At around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, a Washington C.H. Police Department officer responded to the local Walmart, 1397 Leesburg Ave., in reference to a report of a male inside the business assaulting customers. All three victims told the officer that they were assaulted by the defendant, who was later identified as Daniel J. Wheeler.

According to the victims and witnesses, Wheeler yielded a metal shelving bar while inside Walmart, and without warning struck a 67-year-old woman in the back and a 34-year-old man in the arm, all in the same strike. Wheeler then allegedly proceeded toward a 15-year-old male and punched him in the upper chest/neck area.

These assaults occurred for an unknown reason and without warning, victims and witnesses said.

According to the police report, all three victims sustained redness and soreness from the assaults.

The incident occurred near the front of the business just behind the cash registers and some if it was captured by Walmart’s video surveillance.

Police made contact with Wheeler, arrested him and took him to the Fayette County Jail, where he is being held on a $51,000 bond. He was charged with two counts of second-degree felonious assault and a first-degree misdemeanor count of assault.

