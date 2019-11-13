Cold weather expected to remain this weekend

Following the recent cold weather and pre-winter storm this week, snow can still be seen throughout Fayette County as the temperature hasn’t been warm enough to completely melt it.

Although the snow fell fast and left a decent coating on everything, salt was seen by residents being placed on roads as attempts were being made to keep the main roads cleared for safer travel.

“I know the roads didn’t look great (Tuesday) morning. It was cold and there was ice,” said Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe. “There are times when salt works and there are times that it doesn’t. But we were out early and we were treating—there’s only so much we can do in certain conditions.”

According to The Weather Channel website, cold weather will hang around the rest of this week and there is a percentage chance rain or snow will fall again before next week.

Today’s weather is projected to be mostly sunny during the day while clear at night with the high temperature set at 38 and the low at 18 degrees. Winds are expected to be between 10 to 15 miles per hour (mph) SW.

Friday will be similar except the high temperature is set at 35 degrees and a low temperature at 24 degrees. Wind is expected to be between five to 10 mph moving NNE.

Saturday is projected to be mostly sunny moving into cloudy as the day goes on. The high temperature is set at 36 degrees however, the low temperature is set at 18 degrees. Winds are expected to be between 10 to 15 mph moving NE.

All three days (Thursday-Saturday) have a 10 percent chance for precipitation.

Sunday is the first day moving forward with a zero percent chance of precipitation during the day, however, there is a 20 percent chance for precipitation Sunday night—since the low temperature for the night is set at 27 degrees, the possibility of snow exists for that time. The high temperature for Sunday is 39 degrees and the winds are expected to be light.

Moving into next week, both Monday and Tuesday are expected to be cloudy with a 20 percent chance for precipitation.

Monday’s high temperature is 43 and its low temperature is 29 degrees. Tuesday gets slightly warmer with a high temperature of 45 and a low temperature of 32 degrees. Winds are expected to be light on Monday and between five to 10 mph WSW on Tuesday.

To find updates on the forecast, please visit www.weather.com.

