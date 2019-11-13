Inmate that left hospital captured

A Highland County Justice Center inmate who escaped from a Columbus hospital was captured Wednesday morning in Greenfield.

Sgt. Brian McNeil said the Greenfield Police Department located Rem Michael Skeens, 19, of Greenfield, at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday at the Greenhills Village Apartments after receiving a tip that he could be there. McNeil said Skeens did not offer any resistance to being arrested.

He said Skeens was served some GPD warrants for probation violations and then was transported back to the Highland County Justice Center where the incident began Monday.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said in a Tuesday press release that Skeens was transported from the justice center Monday to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro due a medical issue.

Later, Barrera said, Skeens was transported to OSU Hospital in Columbus for further treatment. Barrera said Skeens signed himself out of the Columbus hospital.

McNeil said he did not know how Skeens got to Greenfield from Columbus.

Skeens was originally being held at the Highland County Justice Center in Hillsboro on a fourth-degree felony charge of assault out of Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Barrera said Wednesday that Skeens will now also be facing an escape charge.

