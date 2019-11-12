Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

October 25

Outside the Box, 10 S. Main St, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the white cabinets and drawers located in the basement are now clean. Pest control devices were observed near this area. The owner provided a pest control treatment receipt for Oct. 7. No veggies observed being washed. Test strips for the chemical sanitizer are now available and accurate. The kitchen shelves and floor are now clean.

Horneys Texas Style Barbecue, 1270 US Rte 22 NW. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/comments: several stained ceiling tiles found in dining area and kitchen area. The facility must be maintained in a state of good repair. Once a leak is repaired, the ceiling tiles must be replaced. All temperatures were within the safe zone and the overall cleanliness of the facility was good.

October 24

KFC / A&W, 12394 US Rte 35, Jeffersonville. Complaint inspection. Violations/ comments: the pop nozzles for the pop machine located in the dining area were found with soil accumulation as well as the surrounding area. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: dining tables, dining room floor, dining room self serving area. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The room containing the pop syrup was also found with soil or food residue on the floor. A customer complaint was received on Oct. 22 concerning unsanitary conditions in the dining room area. Unsanitary conditions were observed at the time of inspection. The pop nozzles were removed and cleaned immediately as well as the self serving area tables and benches. Management was notified of complaint and violations. This facility will be inspected more frequently to ensure sanitary conditions and compliance.

October 23

Outside the Box, 10 S. Main St., Jeffersonville. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: mice droppings still found inside of the white cabinets and drawers located in the basement where some food equipment is stored. The presence of insects and pests must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely inspecting, cleaning and using pest control devices. The person in charge provided a receipt for pest control treatment on Oct. 7. It is recommended for these areas (cabinets and drawers) be cleaned more frequently to inspect facility for possible entry points and seal openings. Potatoes found inside of the hand wash sink (whole, raw potatoes). Fruits and vegetables may only be washed in a food preparation sink, in a colander over a ware wash sink, or other ways protecting food from contaminants. Also, hand wash sinks may only be used for hand washing. The potatoes were removed from the sink immediately and management notified. The test strips provided for the chemical ware sanitizer were not detecting the sanitizer concentration and appeared damaged. A test kit that accurately measures chemical ware sanitizer must be provided. The kitchen shelves and floor near the stoves were found with soil accumulation. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Knowledge and responsibility: certifications in food safety weren’t available and the person in charge is knowledgeable of the critical control points however, a critical violation was present.

October 21

Pizza Hut—Popeye’s Chicken, 12403 US Rte 35 NW, Jeffersonville. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: the following food contact surfaces were found with an accumulation of food residue: pop nozzles (including surrounding area), and food containers and bowls. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Several flies found throughout facility on and in food containers and food equipment. The presence of insects must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely inspecting, cleaning and using pest controlling devices. Food containers found stored stacked while wet. After cleaning and sanitizing, equipment and utensils must be air dried. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: walk-in cooler ceiling near fans, walk-in cooler and freezer floors, the floor and walls throughout facility, hand sink area, pop machine area (counters, cabinets, pop machine, lid containers, holders and condiment holders), storage racks, microwaves and food preparation areas. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean. Knowledge and responsibility: the person in charge is certified in food safety and knowledgeable of critical control points however, critical violations were present.

October 18

Hong Kong Buffet, 1142 Columbus Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: no personal food items found stored with food used for food operation. Insect control devices are now stored away from food preparation areas. Wiping cloths were observed stored in chemical sanitizer. The cabinet located under the soda machine is now clean.