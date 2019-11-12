Traffic stop leads to arrest

A 35-year-old Chillicothe man who allegedly drove intoxicated and then threatened a police officer during a traffic stop is facing multiple charges.

Just after 2 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Rawling Street, a Washington C.H. Police Department officer pulled over a vehicle for a reported traffic violation. According to reports, the officer advised Joshua W. Ballard of a stop sign violation.

The officer said he could detect the odor of marijuana and alcohol emitting from the vehicle and observed open containers of alcohol in the cup holders. Ballard was removed from the vehicle and allegedly became combative with officers while trying to instigate an altercation.

Ballard was arrested for obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

According to police, further investigation discovered that Ballard was violating a court-ordered protection order that prohibited him from being around the passenger in the vehicle, Carrie M. Taulbee, 40, of 505 Rawling St.

Police said that Ballard continued his disorderly behavior and threatened the arresting officer. He was charged with a stop sign violation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, violation of a protection order, menacing, and having an open container of alcohol inside a motor vehicle.

Taulbee was charged with having a open container of alcohol inside a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Chillicothe man allegedly threatened officer, violated protection order

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

