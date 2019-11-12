Electronic recycling available on Friday

The Fayette County Commissioners Office recently shared information with the Record-Herald about an electronic recycling event being held this Friday in celebration of “America Recycles Day.”

The event is occurring at the Fayette County Transfer Station Recycling Site, 1600 Robinson Road in Washington C.H. Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is a $10 disposal fee for all sizes of televisions and a $5 fee for CRT monitors. Other acceptable items are free.

Those acceptable items include: household electronics, computers/components, monitors, cell phones, tablets, phone cables, stereo equipment, speakers, video gaming systems, cameras, scanners, lithium ion batteries, microwaves, vacuum cleaners, smart-boards, televisions and cable boxes.

For a complete list of acceptable items, please visit the Accurate IT Recycling Services website.

This event is only for district residents—items from businesses, home-based businesses, churches, schools or institutions, along with Asbestos, Freon, household hazardous waste, medical supplies, ovens, washing/ drying machines and AC units are all unacceptable. Other items may be denied following inspection.

In other recent news from the commissioners’ office, a bid was received from the 3C Cab Company for Medicaid transportation services for the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS). That bid was rejected per the request of the director of the FCDJFS, Faye Williamson.

A resolution was adopted to show a committed partnering of Fayette County with both the U.S. Census Bureau and the State of Ohio. This partnering signifies the intent that Fayette County will support goals and ideals for the 2020 census, will share information in relation to the 2020 census to help increase participation, will encourage all county residents to participate in awareness of the census, assist and support census takers in fulfilling an accurate count of the local population, etc.

During a recent Fayette County Land Bank meeting, Fayette County Treasurer Susan Dunn shared a balance of $87,900.01. This balance included a reimbursement from OPHA in the amount of $11,953.46.

A $1,303.46 invoice from Community Action Commission for work relating to 406/408 S. Main St. was received and a motion to pay that invoice passed.

The following property updates were given:

-829 Broadway St.: to be transferred to Land Bank, agreement to be finalized.

-406/ 408 Main St.: OPHA reimbursed Land Bank for expenses from demolition, property has been offered for sale to adjacent owner Tammy Mayer for $700.

The properties located at 1217/ 1219/ 1223/ 1225 S. Hinde St. and 1233 S. Main St. are to be transferred to the Land Bank and a motion was passed to offer them for sale to the highest bidder. Those (sealed) bids need to be at the Community Action Commission by 4 p.m. on Nov. 22. They will be opened on Nov. 25 at the next scheduled Land Bank meeting.

Once the Land Bank receives the transfer of properties located at 29 Market St., 61 Biddle Blvd. and 80 Biddle Blvd. in Bloomingburg, a motion was passed to then transfer those properties to the Village of Bloomingburg.

The following properties are being considered for the Board of Revisions foreclosure process: 833 Millwood Ave., 824 John St., 1031 Lakeview Ave., 104 E. Paint St., 1228 E. Paint St. and 229 Green St.

The next Land Bank meeting is set for Monday, Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m. in the fourth floor conference room of the County Administration Building.

Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates from the Fayette County Commissioners. The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_Union-fayette-graphic.jpg