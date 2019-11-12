Historical Society accepts check

Fayette County Historical Society President Glenn Rankin (L) recently accepted a check from Beth McCane (R) of Carriage Court. McCane helped organize the historical hayride tour of Washington Cemetery. The check was for a donation to the historical society in the amount of $1,320 which came from the funds raised from the tour.

Fayette County Historical Society President Glenn Rankin (L) recently accepted a check from Beth McCane (R) of Carriage Court. McCane helped organize the historical hayride tour of Washington Cemetery. The check was for a donation to the historical society in the amount of $1,320 which came from the funds raised from the tour. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_hsl.jpg Fayette County Historical Society President Glenn Rankin (L) recently accepted a check from Beth McCane (R) of Carriage Court. McCane helped organize the historical hayride tour of Washington Cemetery. The check was for a donation to the historical society in the amount of $1,320 which came from the funds raised from the tour. Courtesy photo