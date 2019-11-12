Starnes presents ‘Grasshopper Railroad’

The Fayette County Historical Society held its annual membership meeting last Thursday in which information on the Grasshopper Railroad was provided.

Roger Starnes gave the presentation during the meeting focusing on the history of the railroad as it passed through northern Fayette County.

Starnes and Mike Mason wrote a book that recorded the history of the Grasshopper Railroad following research they had conducted pertaining to the railroad.

As part of the presentation, Starnes presented memorabilia along with documents.

Part of Starnes' presentation included sharing the image of an earlier engine. Roger Starnes, presenter and co-author of the Book on the Grasshopper Railroad, was the guest speaker at the Fayette County Historical Society's annual membership meeting last Thursday. Roger Starnes shared a display of cross sections of the various size rails used, with the Grasshopper being the smallest (fourth from left, bottom row.)