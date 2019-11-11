Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

October 24

Fairfield Inn & Suites, 11349 Allen Rd. NW, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: no mice droppings observed during the inspection. A pest control receipt of the latest treatment on Sept. 17 was provided. The person in charge stated that she will contact Terminex pest control company to schedule treatments for twice a month and agreed to continue this schedule until pests are controlled. It is recommended to clean and inspect more frequently as well. The cardboard surface has been removed from the kitchen dry food storage shelf. The overall cleanliness of the kitchen has improved however, the cabinet containing sugar packets still needs cleaned. It was recommended to clean the breakfast area cabinets more frequently. The women’s restroom is now provided with a hand washing sign for employees however, the men’s restroom still needs one.

Bob Evans #288, 11477 Allen Road, Jeffersonville. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/comments: several food contact surfaces such as plates, food containers, utensils, drinking glasses were found with food or soil residue. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. The observed items were removed from site to be rewashed immediately. Several food containers were found stored stacked while wet. After cleaning and sanitizing, equipment and utensils must be air dried to prevent contamination. Management was notified. A few plastic pitchers were found cracked. A spatula was found worn and no longer cleanable. Food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. These items were voluntarily discarded immediately. It was recommended to manager to inspect all containers and equipment for cracks or other imperfections. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: condiment holders, utensil drawers, microwaves, food preparation coolers and areas, walls throughout kitchen and service areas and floor, outside of food equipment (microwaves, cooler, doors and handles). The facility and non food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Knowledge and responsibility: the person in charge is certified in food safety and is knowledgeable of critical control points however, critical violations were present.

October 23

Holiday Inn Express, 101 Courthouse Parkway. Critical Control Point (FSO) inspection. Violations/comments: level two manager certification in food safety is still unavailable. The person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety. The omelettes were found at 120 degrees Fahrenheit on the hot held breakfast bar. Perishable food in a hot holding state must be at least 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above to limit the growth of pathogens. The omelettes were reheated to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. The kitchen walls were found with soil accumulation. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Hand washing signs were unavailable at both hand wash sinks located inside of the women’s and men’s restrooms used by food handlers. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands must be provided at all hand washing sinks used by food employees. Knowledge and responsibility: level two food safety certification is still unavailable and repeat violations were present.

October 22

Buckeye Hills Grill, 7261 Limes Rd, Greenfield. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: soiled towels found in the bottom of the beer cooler in bar area. The towels were being used to line the bottom of the cooler and now appear to be soiled with mold residue. Food and non food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. If moist towels are used for wiping, they must be kept in a sanitary solution in between use and laundered once soiled. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: outside of kitchen drawer chest, the doors and handles of refrigerators and freezers. Non food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

October 21

Dairy Queen, 205 W. Court St. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/comments: all food temperatures were within the safe zone. All food contact surfaces observed were clean as well as nonfood contact surfaces. No recommendations at this time. Thank you.

Grace Preschool & Child Care, 301 E. Market St. 30-day inspection. Violations/comments: the kitchen cabinets were found with soil accumulation. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Management certification in food safety was unavailable. The person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety. Knowledge and responsibility: the person in charge does not have a food safety certification however, one staff member has a level one certification.

October 18

Denny’s #8631, 9935 State Rte 41, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: all utensils observed were clean to sight and touch. All food date markings were within seven days, therefore safe to use. The fly strip was removed from food preparation areas. The stained ceiling tile has been removed and replaced with a new tile. Thank you.