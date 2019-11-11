Dog hit by vehicle up for adoption

During the late evening hours on Sept. 30, the Fayette County Dog Shelter (FCDS) was dispatched to an area on North North Street in Washington C.H. concerning a stray dog that was hit by a vehicle.

A dog warden with the FCDS responded and found “Izzy,” a 5-month-old Beagle mix with an injured leg. Izzy was transported to the Fayette Veterinary Hospital, where it was recommended that she be taken to the Ohio State University Veterinary Hospital due to the extent of her injury.

The problem was that the Fayette County Dog Shelter, a county-owned operated facility, didn’t have the needed funding for extensive medical care, which would require costly surgery, so the Fayette Regional Humane Society offered their assistance.

”Izzy had a fractured humerus—the bone in the upper foreleg, involving the elbow joint. Because the fracture was a few weeks old when we examined her, the elbow could not be reconstructed. It was decided that amputation would be the best option. The surgery was performed at the FRHS by a veterinary orthopedic specialist.” said Dr. Lee Schrader, executive director of FRHS.

Izzy’s foster parent brought her back to the Fayette Regional Humane Society not long after her surgery to check the healing progress around the amputated area.

“I couldn’t believe how well Izzy was doing when her foster mom brought her back the day after surgery. She was jumping up and giving kisses. What a difference from the day before,” said Danyel Bagent, veterinary technician.

According to FCGS Assistant Dog Warden Brittany Bryant, Izzy is ready for a new home.

“Izzy likes kids, other dogs, loves to cuddle and she is learning to be house-trained,” said Bryant.

Donations may also be mailed to the Fayette Regional Humane Society at 153 S. Main St., Ste. 3, Washington C.H., OH 43160. Please indicate “Dog Shelter Fund” in the memo.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. They receive less than 1 percent of their support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants and fundraising to carry out their mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit their website at www.fayetteregionalhumane.org

This photo was taken prior to Izzy’s surgery. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_b4Izzy.jpg This photo was taken prior to Izzy’s surgery. Courtesy photos According to the Fayette Regional Humane Society, following Izzy’s surgery and recovery she is now available for adoption and loves kids, other dogs, cuddling and is in the process of learning to be house trained. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_AfterIzzy.jpg According to the Fayette Regional Humane Society, following Izzy’s surgery and recovery she is now available for adoption and loves kids, other dogs, cuddling and is in the process of learning to be house trained. Courtesy photos