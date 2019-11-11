Belle Aire PTO to host carnival

A carnival fundraiser at Washington Court House City Schools’ Belle Aire Intermediate will be happening this Friday courtesy of the Belle Aire PTO.

Belle Aire is located at 1120 High St. in Washington C.H. The carnival will last from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Mandy Miller, the PTO president, “The proceeds go towards the PTO and its mission to continue providing a fun and safe educational environment for our students and staff.”

“We are hoping to replace some of our playground equipment and add additional equipment,” explained Miller in reference to what some of the funds may go toward. “We also pay for field trips for each grade level and do special events throughout the year such as bringing the Cincinnati Children’s Theatre to our school for a special performance and family fun nights.”

Miller explained that during the carnival there will be 10 carnival game booths set up in the gymnasium that cost one ticket per game. Tickets are $10 for a ten pack or $15 for a 20 pack.

There will be bingo with prizes. Bingo will cost 25 cents per card per game. A 50/50 raffle is also planned to occur.

A photo booth will be provided at no charge courtesy of W&W Dry Cleaners. The Blue Lion Mascot will be there and can join in the photographs.

If anyone gets hungry during the carnival, there will be concessions for sale in the cafeteria.

According to Miller, the community is welcome to attend and take part in a fun evening with their kids.

For updated information please visit the Belle Aire PTO Facebook event page, “Fall Carnival.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_logo.jpg