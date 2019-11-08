Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

October 16

Pilot Travel Center, 9935 State Rte 41, Jeffersonville. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: several food containers and baking pans were found with food residue located inside of main kitchen area. In the retail sales-floor food stations, the ice shoots on the soda machines and inside of the cappuccino machine soil accumulation was also found. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Inside the main kitchen hamburgers stored inside of the hot holding cabinet were found at 126 degrees Fahrenheit. Pizza located under the heat lamps behind the service counter were found at 116 degrees Fahrenheit. Perishable food in a hot holding state must be at least 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above to limit the growth of pathogens. The hamburgers were reheated to 170 degrees Fahrenheit before being put back in the holding cabinet. Since the hamburger patties were heated within their allowed four hour time frame. The pizza was discarded immediately. Food containers located on the kitchen clean rack were found stored stacked while wet. Food contact equipment or utensils must be air dried. Duct tape found on the hot cabinet doors located behind the service counter. Food and nonfood contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: retail food station cabinets, kitchen refrigerators, hand sink area located at coffee station, walk-in cooler floor and floor under soda machine. Non food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. According to the manager, the cappuccino machine does not work properly and is in the process of being replaced. The hot holding cabinet located behind the service counter has not been holding perishable food at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above so the staff is replacing the food every two hours and discarding them. Also, it was stated that the ice machine is not working. One of the coffee machines were found with an “out of order” sign attached to it. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. The manager stated that the hot holding cabinet will be replaced as well. Written procedures for the time without temperatures control hot foods were provided along with a food temperature log. Process review: the person in charge displayed good knowledge about critical control point questionnaire and is certified in level two management food safety however, critical violations were present.

October 10

Washington Middle School, 500 South Elm St. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/comments: the temperature strips for the ware wash machine read at the proper temperature however, the gauges were reading below the proper temperature. According to the person in charge, the gauges are still fluctuating. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. All food temperatures were in safe zone and the overall cleanliness of the kitchen was great.

October 9

Mars Petcare Micro Market, 1 Doane Drive. Standard inspection. Violation/comments: the micro market automatic shut off is operational and operation is satisfactory. All food was found at 40 degrees Fahrenheit and below. Thank you.

October 7

NRAG LLC, DBA Dunkins Express, 700 Campbell St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: the overall cleanliness of the facility has improved however, the restroom walls and the Spunkmeyer shelf still needs cleaned. The person in charge stated that the facility no longer prepares pizza and that they only use frozen pizza to reheat. Therefore, the person in charge would like to reduce their retail food license risk level to two. Level two facilities are only required for one person per shift to be trained in level one food handlers, food safety.